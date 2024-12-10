Ex-Karnataka CM S M Krishna passes away at 92

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Krishna also served as Maharashtra Governor and External Affairs Minister in the Manmohan Singh Government.

According to family sources, Krishna breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. The Congress-turned-BJP leader had a political career spanning over six decades and switched his allegiance to the saffron party in 2017.

Krishna was struggling with his health for the past few months. In April, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru and was under the care of a critical care team at the hospital.

Last year, Krishna was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his political career spanning six decades.

The cremation will be conducted with full state honours on Wednesday in Mandya district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life. “Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker, “ he said on x.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to the departed soul, remembering him as a statesman of great wisdom, an able administrator, and a transformative leader.

The Karnataka government declared three-day mourning from December 10 to 12. During this period, national flag at government offices will be flown at half-mast, and no cultural or entertainment programs organised by the government will be held.