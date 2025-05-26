Ex-CS takes oath as Haryana chief information commissioners with four commissioners

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Monday administered the oath of office and allegiance to former Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad as the State Chief Information Commissioner along with four State Information Commissioners.

The State Information Commissioners, who took the oath of office and allegiance, included Amarjit Singh (Retired HCS officer), Karmvir Saini, Neeta Khera, and Sanjay Madaan.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini graced the occasion. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony, said an official statement.

Congratulating the newly-appointed State Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners, Governor Dattatraya said they play an important role in ensuring transparency and accountability in democracy.

The Governor expressed the hope that the newly-appointed Information Commissioners will discharge their duties with impartiality, honesty and dedication so that the Right to Information is further strengthened.