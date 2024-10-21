Everyone needs to make a few sacrifices: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut to Congress amid seat sharing deadlock in Maha

As the impasse over seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections continues among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut Monday asserted that in an alliance, everyone “needs to make a few sacrifices”.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr Raut stated, “…We have been in politics for years, every party feels that their workers should be made candidates…But this is an alliance. Everyone has the right to speak about their role but when it comes to seat sharing, everyone has to make a few sacrifices and take a step back.”

In an apparent dig at the grand old party, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “Congress is a national party. It is a party even bigger than the BJP…What do we talk about with a big party? Their high command is in Delhi, their talks are being held. All leaders of Maharashtra are our friends.”

Advertisement

When questioned on whether Congress needed to reassess its approach towards its alliance partners, Raut refrained from offering specific advice.

He explained, “What guidance can I give them? They have several guides. It is not right for Uddhav ji or me to guide them. We work on the ground, in the interest of Maharashtra. We consider national interest the most important.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Nitin Raut also addressed the ongoing seat-sharing talks within the MVA, admitting that such tensions are common in alliances and expressed hope the issues will be resolved in the next 2-3 days.

“Such a situation has always built up with all the alliances that have been formed in the country till this day. It is important to understand that. Every party wants that they should get their rights…So, every party’s leadership fights for it till the end. The same is happening here with the seat sharing of Maha Vikas Aghadi. This goes on but gets resolved in the end,” the Congress leader said.

He further said, “We are three parties so there will be a little displeasure…It happens in families also.. So, I think this will be resolved and you will get our first list in 2-3 days.”