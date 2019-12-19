Amid the tensed situation prevailing in Delhi and other states across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said “the fear is not limited to Muslims” and that “even Hindus and other minority religions are living in fear”.

He said that the protests have erupted as the people are clueless about what needs to be done if they are asked about proving their citizenship.

Kejriwal further termed the deteriorating law and order situation in the country as “unfortunate”.

The Delhi Chief Minister also appealed to the Central government to not bring the controversial citizenship law but give employment to the youth.

Speaking on the internet blockade imposed in several parts of Delhi, Kejriwal said: “It is very sad, hope connection is restored soon.”

His comments came as several protesters were detained by Delhi Police from the Red Fort and Mandi House and taken to the Surajmal stadium.

Section 144 has been imposed in various areas of the national capital to curb large gatherings.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier on Wednesday accused the opposition BJP of spreading violence in Delhi, saying everyone knows who instigates riots in the country.

Speaking to the media, he made a veiled attack on the BJP, saying the “opposition” has realised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was winning the upcoming Assembly elections here.

Protests against CAA that were earlier confined to the northeast, have swept the country over the past week after several protesters, including students, clashed with the police in Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.