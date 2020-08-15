“In the coming 1000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fibre cable,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address on the occasion of 74th Independence Day earlier on Saturday.

PM Modi mentioned that before 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fibre cable. In the last five years, nearly 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fibre cable.

He further added that the participation of rural India and villages in Digital India is very important for a balanced development of India. To enable this we will rapidly expand our optical fibre network. This will reach all the 6 lakh villages within 1,000 days.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this important announcement, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Minister for Electronics & IT and Communications tweeted, “Today you have entrusted Department of Telecommunications with the responsibility to connect all the villages of India by optical fibre Internet in 1000 days. It’s a game-changer for Digital India. With your inspiration we will do it.”

During the speech, the PM also announced that in the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will be connected with submarine optical fibre cable.

“We have around 1,300 islands. Keeping in mind their geographical location and their significance in the development of the nation, work to begin new projects in some of these islands is underway. We have chosen some islands for rapid development. Recently, we connected Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an undersea cable for a better internet. Next, we will connect Lakshadweep,” he added.