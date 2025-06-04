‘Every child is special’: UP govt launches poster campaign for children with special needs

Have you ever wondered if a child who cannot speak, hear, or learn like others receives the same love, rights, and opportunities that other children do?

With this thought, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a campaign across Uttar Pradesh for Children With Special Needs (CWSN).

Led by the Basic Education Department, the initiative includes distribution of over 15.9 lakh posters highlighting their rights and societal support, along with teacher training, parental engagement, and community outreach.

Since the campaign’s launch, posters have been displayed across all 75 districts at primary and upper primary schools, panchayat buildings, CHCs/PHCs, child development centres, and ASHA centres.

The posters are being distributed across 1,32,716 government and aided schools. Each school has received one set containing six posters, each conveying positive messages promoting inclusive education and sensitivity towards disability.

Officials said here on Wednesday that what sets these posters apart is their emotional, simple, and practical appeal. Rather than just informing, they evoke introspection — asking, for instance, “That child who cannot speak but can hear — have you ever seen trust in their eyes?” The message is clear: inclusive education isn’t just for children with disabilities; it strengthens the future of the entire community. These posters gently remind us that while every child is special, some need to be understood as a little more so.

A crucial topic addressed in the campaign is “safe and unsafe touch”. The 2,65,432 sets of the posters, each containing six types, aim to create awareness around sensitivity, self-protection, and self-respect. These posters are being displayed in council-run primary, upper primary, composite schools, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. The remaining posters are being put up in panchayat buildings, PHCs/CHCs, anganwadi centers, and other public places to ensure the message reaches all sections of society — because a safe childhood is the foundation of an empowered future.

The objective of inclusive education is to ensure that children with disabilities learn in the same environment as their peers, promoting their holistic development. This model recognizes disability as a form of social and natural diversity, encouraging tolerance and understanding among children. The Uttar Pradesh government has made inclusive education an integral part of its policy, enabling over 3 lakh children with special needs across the state to receive better education. This initiative reflects ongoing reforms in the education sector.

In collaboration with Unicef, these posters are being used to promote the right perspective and sensitivity towards disability in schools. This not only protects the rights of these children, but also strengthens the spirit of equality and inclusion in society.

UP Primary education Minister Sandeep Singh said, “We are not just talking about increasing benches in schools; we are talking about expanding horizons. Inclusive education improves not only children but society as a whole. Perhaps for the first time, a government is treating posters not just as tools of information but as sparks of sensitivity and dialogue. This is an effort that goes beyond budget, tenders, or schemes — it has the power to change mindsets. True inclusion is not just seen in policies, but in perspectives.”