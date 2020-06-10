Verbal sparring has started among leaders in Bihar ahead of the Assembly election to be held later this year as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday retaliated after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused him of not stepping outside his house, saying that even Yadav”s own party does not know where he lives and goes.

The Bihar Chief Minister said, “He tells us we don”t get out. The lockdown is in force, the whole country is being told not to step out. We are still working and they just keep making statements. We are reviewing every single thing every day, doing all the work.”

Nitish said, “Where does he live himself and where does he go? He keeps escaping all the time and even his party people don’t know.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Yadav had on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister of not leaving his house. He had tweeted, “Respected Chief Minister, in this crisis, you have not been out of your house for the last 84 days to check on the public health system, the status of poor labourers and to encourage the people of the state. You are the only Chief Minister of the country to do so. If you are afraid to come out, I will accompany you but come out now.”