Even minor incidents prompt immediate denials from Pakistan today: Yogi

In a scathing critique directed towards the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The era of passivity towards terrorism is over. Formerly, Pakistan’s provocations were met with silence, but today, even minor incidents prompt immediate denials from Pakistan.”

Addressing a public gathering in support of MP and BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi in Rampur on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended New Year greetings to attendees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored India’s transformative trajectory, asserting that pre-2014, Indian passports lacked respect globally. Adityanath said, “The nation’s stance has evolved significantly, showcasing a resolute response to threats, including swift airstrikes.”

He urged constituents to re-elect Ghanshyam Lodhi, citing his track record of service to Rampur.

CM Yogi cited the commemoration of the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on December 26th, the construction of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and the long-awaited realisation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after 500 years as glaring examples of the Modi administration’s efforts to unite the country.

Emphasising a departure from caste-based politics, the CM reiterated a commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring that government schemes are accessible to all citizens based on need.

He highlighted that resources belong to every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. “Under the ‘Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas’ motto, development is prioritised for all without favoritism. The Modi government aims to bring smiles to every face through its inclusive policies,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that in the past candidates used to disappear from public view soon after winning elections and used to talk about their families rather than development, which concerned people.

He highlighted the transformative approach of BJP’s Ghanshyam Lodhi, who, “driven by his simplicity, dedicated himself to Rampur’s progress”. “The NDA alliance secured victories in four out of five assembly seats in Rampur, with all elected representatives actively engaged in implementing developmental initiatives”, Yogi added.

Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India, CM Yogi said that the third term of the BJP government would propel the country towards prosperity.

Yogi Adityanath announced the allocation of funds for establishing the Rudra Vilas Sugar Mill, affirming his commitment to realising this project. Emphasising a proactive approach, he urged swift progress in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to ensure timely implementation of the project.

Adityanath underscored the importance of efficiently meeting farmers’ demands. He instructed all public representatives to prioritise development initiatives, stressing that a developed Uttar Pradesh contributes to a developed India, with Rampur playing a pivotal role in the state’s progress. The vision is for a Rampur where every individual is respected and feels secure, ensuring the protection of the rights of the underprivileged.