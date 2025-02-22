European Commission President to be on two-day official visit to India from Feb 27

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen will be on a two-day official visit to India from February 27-28 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Leyen will be accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation level talks with President Ursula von der Leyen.

The second ministerial meeting of the India – EU Trade and Technology Council and bilateral ministerial meetings between the European Commissioners and their Indian counterparts will also be held during the visit, the MEA said.

“This will be President Ursula von der Leyen’s third visit to India. She has earlier visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022, and to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023. The Prime Minister and President Ursula von der Leyen have also met regularly on the sidelines of multilateral meetings,” the MEA said in a statement.

This will be the first ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and among the first such visits since the start of the mandate of the current European Commission in December 2024 after the European parliamentary elections held in June 2024, the MEA said.

India and the European Union have been strategic partners since 2004 and their bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas.

“As the two sides enter the third decade of the strategic partnership, the visit of President von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners will pave the way for further strengthening of bilateral relations based on growing convergences,” the statement added.