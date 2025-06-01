Ethiopia, Indonesia, Denmark strongly back India in its fight against terror

Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Denmark have strongly backed India in its fight against terrorism in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule held fruitful interaction with top Ethiopian lawmakers, dignitaries and the African Union Commission, as part of India’s efforts under Operation Sindoor to reach out to partner countries to convey India’s ‘New Normal’ against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all political parties’ resolve to stand united in all matters concerning national interest.

The delegation’s visit to Ethiopia comes under India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform different nations about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Indian Embassy in Ethiopia in a press statement on Sunday on social media platform X said: “The multi-party Indian Parliamentary delegation, which is on a visit to Ethiopia from May 30-31 and June 1, 2025, in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, held fruitful interactions and intense discussions with top Ethiopian lawmakers, dignitaries, African Union Commission.”

The press statement also added: “The Indian delegation started their visit by meeting with Adem Farah, Deputy Chairperson of the Prosperity Party in the rank of Deputy Prime Minister. The visiting delegation conveyed India’s unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Members of Parliament briefed on India’s ‘New Normal’ against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all political parties’ resolve to stand united in all matters of national interest. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The Deputy PM strongly condemned the terrorist act and expressed the need for collective international action. He also conveyed Ethiopia’s strong commitment to work with India in the field of counter-terrorism.”

“Thereafter, the delegation had fruitful discussions with the African Union and exchanged views on ways and means to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It is worthwhile to mention that the African Union has a well-structured definition for terrorism, which clearly defines the acts that constitute terrorist acts. This interaction paves the way for more focused engagement between India and the African Union on preventing and combating terrorism across the world,” the statement said.

“This was followed by a meeting with Tagesse Chafo, the Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives of Ethiopia. Both sides explored the possibility of strengthening cooperation between lawmakers of the two countries in carrying forward the message of zero tolerance against terrorism. The Speaker conveyed his deepest sympathy and expressed solidarity with the people of India. He underscored the need for urgent and coordinated action to deal with the issues of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”

“During the meetings, the delegation members underscored the continued threat of cross-border terrorism and deliberate attempts to sow social discord in India. They highlighted that Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in response, was calibrated, targeted, and proportionate, demonstrating India’s commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions. The Ethiopian side emphasised its own zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and condemned the terrorist act committed on April 22 against innocent citizens. They expressed willingness to work together to address this global challenge,” the statement added.

Earlier, an all-party delegation led by Janata Dal United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, departed from Indonesia on Friday afternoon for their last leg of the foreign visit to Malaysia.

The Indian Embassy in Indonesia, in a press statement on X, said: “The Multi-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, on the successful completion of their Indonesia Mission today afternoon, departed from Jakarta for their last leg of the tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.”

“Through their several interactions in Jakarta in the last three days with a cross-section of important stakeholders, the delegation was able to firmly articulate India’s principles and resolute stance of zero tolerance against terrorism and garner unequivocal support from all the interlocutors in Indonesia,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, another all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held a series of high-level engagements in Denmark on Friday, receiving strong expressions of solidarity in the global fight against terrorism and deepening bilateral relations.

