Eternal gratitude: Indian Army recognises martyrs’ next of kin with gold-plated honours

Honouring the “Next of Kins” of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Upendra Dwivedi presented the ‘Badge of Sacrifice’ and the ‘Certificate of Honour’ to them, during a ceremony organized here today.

The presentation comes a day after the Defence Investiture Ceremony, which was conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. Those who were honoured included families of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, Captain Deepak Singh, Havildar Rohit Kumar, Naik Dilwar Khan, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Sepoy Pradeep Singh, DSP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, and OEM GDE-1 Vijayan Kutty G (Border Road Organisation)

Advertisement

The awards, a deeply symbolic tribute to valour and supreme sacrifice, were conferred to honour Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and Other Ranks who were killed in enemy and terrorist action while serving the nation.

Advertisement

Instituted in July 1999, the Badge of Sacrifice and Certificate of Honour have since been bestowed upon families of bravehearts from conflicts dating back to 1947. The first official presentation was held on Vijay Diwas, December 16, 1999, marking a significant milestone in the Army’s continued commitment to remembering its bravehearts.

The ‘Badge of Sacrifice’, a 24-carat gold-plated insignia, is individually engraved with the Army number, rank, and name of the soldier. On the reverse, the Indian Army insignia is inscribed, symbolising eternal remembrance. The ‘Certificate of Honour’ is equally distinguished – crafted on permanent-finish 24-carat gold foil and set within a gold-plated frame.

Designed by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans of Indian Army, these honours reflect both the aesthetic dignity and enduring respect the Army holds for its fallen heroes.