With the first Thackeray in Maharashtra to take oath on Thursday, the oath-taking ceremony of the Uddhav Thackeray is going to be a major event in the state. Putting rest to all rumors, Uddhav Thackeray has also invited his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray in his swearing-in ceremony, sources said.

The ceremony is scheduled to held later in the day at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

“Yes, we have been told that Raj Thackeray has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. It’s a historic occasion for the entire family and everybody is proud of him,” a senior MNS leader told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Uddhav Thackeray called his cousin Raj Thackeray to personally invite him. Raj Thackeray reciprocated by warmly congratulating him on being elected as the Chief Minister.

According to a party official, Raj Thackeray plans to attend the oath-taking ceremony but it was not clear whether he would go alone or with his family.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the alliance of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress and other smaller parties was invited by the Governor on Tuesday to form the government after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the CM.

On Wednesday, all the 288 newly-elected legislators of different political parties including ex-deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Independents took oath at a special Assembly session called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the Supreme Court’s Tuesday order for the same ahead of the floor test today.