A 65-year-old Corona positive man who had escaped from the isolation ward has been found by the police after a day’s struggle from Village Katha of Khekhra area of district Baghpat on Tuesday.

This Corona patient is a Jamati from Nepal who was admitted to the Corona Hospital CHC Khekhra’s isolation ward on Sunday where he has been readmitted on Tuesday.

The Jamati had ran away on Monday night. The news of this escape added to the woes of the police which immediately swung into action.

Pratap Gopendra Yadav, SP of Baghpat, told that the teams of cops were constituted and sent in search of the Jamati. They also prepared pamphlets with a message of his escape requesting people to give immediate inputs in case there is any lead on him.

The police got a clue of the presence of a person similar to him in Katha Village after which the cops reached there and found that it was the same Jamati.

He has been readmitted to the CHC hospital for treatment, said the SP adding that initial interrogation suggests that he took this step out of frustration because he was alone in the hospital.

On March 19, this person had arrived here along with 16 other Jamatis from Nepal. All of these were quarantined in a college of Balleni town. On Saturday, he was tested positive after which he was moved to the Corona Hospital in CHC Khekhra on Sunday.

On Monday night at around 2 pm, the Jamati escaped from the hospital through a window of his ward using a bedsheet. Though the police was deployed outside the hospital but the patient used back side window of the ward and ran in the jungle, said the SP.

Thereafter, 10 teams of police were formed to search for him and within a day they got success.