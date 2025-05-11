‘Escalate, and you know what happens next’: Indian Navy sounds warning on Pak

Issuing a stern warning to Pakistan, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operations, said any further provocation would reveal for the first time the full might and scope of the Indian Navy’s posture during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a joint services media briefing here on Sunday, Pramod said that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to strike both at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of India’s choosing. “If they (Pakistan) dare to escalate things, they know what is going to happen,” said the DGNO in clear terms.

Speaking about the role of the Indian Navy in Operation Sindoor, the DGNO said following the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness, in concert with the joint operational plan of the Indian Defence Forces.

“You may be aware that we tested and refined tactics and procedures at sea during multiple weapon Firings in the Arabian Sea, within 96 hrs of the terrorist attack. The aim was to revalidate our crew, armament, equipment and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely,” he said.

“Thereafter, our forces remained forward deployed in the Northern Arabian Sea in a dissuasive and deterrent posture, with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea, and on land, including Karachi, at time of our choosing,” he went on to add.

The DGNO further added that the forward deployment of the Indian Navy compelled Pakistani Naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, mostly inside harbours or very close to their coast, which they (IN) monitored continuously. “The Indian Navy maintained seamless Maritime Domain Awareness throughout the duration and was entirely aware of the location and movement of Pakistani units. In effect, we had, and continue to have, good battlespace transparency, using our Maritime Domain Awareness grid,” he said.

Along with kinetic actions by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy at sea, contributed towards Pakistan’s urgent request for a ceasefire yesterday. “As we speak, India Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture, to respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan, or Pakistan based terrorist,” said the Vice Admiral.