Errol Musk along with his daughter visits Ram temple

Errol Musk, the father of the world’s richest man Elon Musk, along with his daughter Alexandra and other foreign guests on Wednesday visited the Ram Temple here.

Errol reached Ayodhya wearing a kurta pajama, and worshiped at the historic Hanumangarhi temple.

He reached Ayodhya Airport by private jet from Delhi and was accompanied by 16 people including daughter Alexandra and Motivational Speaker Vivek Bindra.

They stayed in the Ram temple for about 40 minutes and around 30 minutes in Hanumangarhi temple. The people of the Trust presented the offerings of Ramlala to the guests.

Mahant Sanjay Das, the national president of Sankatmochan Seva and Hemant Das, senior priest of Hanumangarhi, presented the group a picture of Hanumanji and Ramnami Patka along with applying Tika on their foreheads.

Errol Musk also spoke to the media at Maharishi Valmik International Airport.

In response to a question, he said that India and America relationship will be better in future.

In a question about Indian culture, he said ,” I know and understand Indian culture well, because there is a large number of Indian people in our country. Indians are very generous and full of humanity. On meeting Indians, it seems as if they are the best practical personalities in the world.”

He further said ,”India is a wonderful place. As much as possible, as many people should come to India. There are many Indians in the US and therefore, I know Indian culture. People here are lovely.”

Motivational Speaker Vivek Bindra was among the group for the Ayodhya trip with Errol Musk.He gave information about the purpose of Errol Musk’s programs and his stay in India and said that when the whole world is coming to see Ramlala in Ayodhya, then Indians around the world should not delay in coming to Ayodhya.

Errol Musk and his team left for Delhi in the late afternoon.