Ernakulam court orders probe against CM Vijayan

The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday ordered a probe against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his previous statement that party workers assaulting Youth Congress activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas campaign was the ‘rescue work’.

Considering a petition filed by Ernakulam district Congress president Mohammed Shiyas, the court directed the Ernakulam Central police to investigate and submit a report on the case. Shiyas, in his petition said the Chief Minister’s statement was an incitement to crime.

A Youth Congress worker sustained injuries after an attack allegedly by the DYFI and CPI-M workers at Kalliassery in Kannur in November 2023.

The attack allegedly took place when the youth Congress worker waved a black flag at the Chief Minister’s vehicle during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme, the mass outreach program of the LDF government.

CM Vijayan has defended the attack stating that it was not an attack, but a rescue work. He said that jumping in front of a moving vehicle with a black flag was not a form of protest but an act of aggression.

He said DYFI workers were attempting to save the life of the young Congressman by preventing him from engaging in such dangerous actions.