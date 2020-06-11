The EPFO has proactively partnered with Common Service Centre (CSC) to provide facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan.

In recognition of need to bring service delivery closer to the door steps of EPS pensioners, especially during the challenging times of COVID -19 Pandemic the government has taken the step, Ministry of Labour said in a statement.

By leveraging the last mile network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers, EPFO provides its 65 lakh pensioners facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan closer to their residence.

EPS pensioners are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan /Life certificate each year to continue to draw pension.

According to the Ministry, in addition to CSC centers, EPS pensioners can also submit Jeevan Pramaan through 135 regional offices and 117 district offices and pension disbursing banks. A multi agency model adopted by EPFO empowers EPS pensioners with choice and autonomy to select the service delivery agency as per their convenience.

A key policy change has been to allow EPS pensioners to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan at any time during the year as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission. Earlier, the pensioners were required to submit the Jeevan Pramaan in the month of November. This resulted in difficulties faced by pensioners and generated large number of grievances on account of stoppage of pension, the Ministry said.

Also, in case of belated submission of Life Certificate it remained valid only for a few months up to November. This pro pensioner step has been taken to provide hassle free social security cover to EPS pensioners.

EPFO is committed to facilitate financial independence of its 65 lakh EPS pensioners by ensuring timely disbursement of pension especially during the times of crisis.