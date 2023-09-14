“Most of the television journalists are busy for a dope on election narrative. They find points like religion that will help the viewer or reader to ponder about the issue highlighted. However there are more pressing issues that could alter the functioning of the world and the media need to pay attention towards it. Sadly this is not the case. He said the need of the hour is “Prakruti Rakshati Rakshita” (“Nature Protects if She is Protected”)” said former President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the third International Climate Summit at the Vigyan Bhawan in the capital on Thursday.

Pointing at the media’s role on issues of global concern, Kovind said that elections (LS Polls) are scheduled for May 2024, however the media appeared to be geared already for elections which is understandable but the pressing issues cannot be ignored. “Betterment of the environment is an issue of concern. It requires spreading across. Making people aware about climate change and making it a “people-centric” movement like Yoga will change the scenario. As only when common people will know the direct impact then only they can understand the importance and need of climate change”.

He said, the world cannot afford to be complacent but must act collectively and swiftly in view of the changing climate.

“India has made significant strides in mitigating climate change. The former president also pointed out that the contribution of India has been noticed during the G20 event on climate change.

Former President also stressed the need to understand the concept of climate change. Even the Indian scriptures highlighted the depth of the value of environmental protection.

The former president further added that the planet has been facing unprecedented environmental challenges, rising temperatures, melting glaciers, extreme weather events, and loss of biodiversity threatening the very fabric of life on earth.

The two day event which aimed to focus on “Sustainability through Green Growth” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission LiFE – Lifestyle for the Environment, talked about building alternate energy solutions like green hydrogen, to define its long-term national energy strategies, accelerate its climate commitments, and put the country on a sustainable growth path.

According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), approximately 70 million tonnes of hydrogen are currently consumed worldwide. Unfortunately, the majority of this hydrogen is produced using environmentally harmful methods such as coal or natural gas, resulting in a staggering 830 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to the combined emissions of Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

However, less than 1% of the world’s hydrogen production relies on green hydrogen, generated through water electrolysis powered by renewable energies. It is when hydrogen stored in specific tanks is channeled into a fuel cell. There it binds again with oxygen from the air and electricity is obtained. Thus, the only by-product of the process is water, resulting in a clean, sustainable system in which zero CO₂ is emitted to produce energy. This green hydrogen offers a sustainable, zero-pollution alternative for industries and sectors that have been challenging to decarbonize.