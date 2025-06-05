Environment protection a shared responsibility, says Padma Shri awardee activist Umashankar Pandey

Noted environmental activist Umashankar Pandey has observed that environment protection is not just the responsibility of the government, but a collective duty of all citizens.

Efforts like water conservation and tree plantation at the grassroots level are the most significant contributions towards saving the planet, he said while participating in the World Environment Day celebrations at the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) in the national capital.

The Padma Shri awardee also urged people to take proactive steps towards environmental protection on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Pandey emphasised the urgent need for establishing a National Water University, and said that he has already submitted a proposal to the government for the same.

He underlined the importance of setting up water libraries and water museums across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Defence Estates S N Gupta reiterated that environmental conservation is one of the top priorities of the Defence Estates Department.

He enumerated several innovative initiatives undertaken by the department, including development of green zones, rainwater harvesting, and waste management.

Highlighting the department’s contribution to the Prime Minister’s vision of a clean and green India, Gupta stated that under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, over 6.40 lakh trees have been planted by the Cantonment Boards.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to protect the environment. Meanwhile, the World Environment Day was celebrated in several other parts of the country at various levels.