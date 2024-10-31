“Entire Pawar family is together on Diwali”: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said on Thursday that the entire Pawar family is together on Diwali and they have been coming to their bastion Baramati since childhood on the auspicious occasion.

Sule said, “Since childhood, we have always come to Baramati for Diwali celebration. The entire Pawar family is together on Diwali.”

Notably, the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra will again witness a family battle as NCP leader Ajit Pawar will face his nephew Yugendra Pawar. He is the son of Ajit Pawar’s younger brother Shrinivas Pawar.

Advertisement

Baramati also witnessed a high-profile battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Sunetra Pawar contested against NCP (SCP) candidate Supriya Sule. The latter won the contest by 1.5 lakh votes.

Earlier today, amid speculations of a friendly fight among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in some seats in state assembly polls, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he underscored that the alliance partners will soon sit down to find solutions on seats where more than one nomination is being filled from MVA.

“I don’t have much detail about it because I am not part of all these talks. our other leaders are looking into it, but I know there are some 10-12 seats where two nominations are being filled from the alliance…in the next two-three days we will sit together to find the solution for it,” Sharad Pawar said.

Maharashtra elections will be held in a single phase on November 20 with counting of votes held on November 23.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja slammed Congress for not taking into confidence the alliance parties in the INDIA block over seat sharing and said that instead of questioning the BJP, Congress should question itself.

“Instead of questioning the BJP, Congress should question itself. How is it planning its electoral strategy? How is it completing its seat-sharing arrangement with other parties?” he said.