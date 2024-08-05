Ensure no negligence in flood relief efforts: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, directed officials to ensure that there is no negligence in distributing flood relief material and that sufficient aid is provided to the victims.

The CM conducted a divisional review with officials and public representatives from the Devipatan division at the District Panchayat auditorium.

Prior to the review, he met with public representatives at the Circuit House to assess the progress of work in 13 departments related to public welfare.

The review was attended by 27 public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, and District Panchayat Presidents from the four districts of the Devipatan division.

The CM examined key projects across 13 departments, including Relief, Panchayati Raj, Housing, Revenue, and Basic and Secondary Education.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that revenue disputes be resolved promptly and accountability of officials fixed at every level. He also instructed that Vantangiya village be declared as a revenue village and that all residents receive the full benefits of government schemes.

CM Yogi emphasized the need for the District Magistrate to maximize school enrollment by coordinating with the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to develop an effective strategy. Additionally, he directed the District Magistrate to work with the Urban Development Department to ensure proper management and disposal of solid waste.

The Chief Minister instructed that illegal mining must be strictly prevented across the division, emphasizing that officials must not allow the mining mafia to operate. He also directed that roads excavated under the Jal Jeevan Mission be restored to their original condition.

The CM also asked the District Magistrate to conduct regular reviews of Jal Jeevan Mission projects. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of ensuring that 100 percent of public welfare scheme benefits reach those living below the poverty line.

The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate to hold a meeting with the CDO and PWD engineer to compile a list of deteriorated roads and submit a proposal to the government. He also instructed the DM and CDO to regularly review development projects in collaboration with public representatives.

Additionally, the CM emphasized the need for an effective communicable disease control campaign across the division and directed that regular reviews of schemes be conducted with entrepreneurs and bank representatives.

The Chief Minister emphasized that private individuals should not be employed for work at tehsil and development block offices. He instructed all officers to hold daily public hearings and address complaints effectively. Complaints submitted through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) should be resolved promptly to ensure complainants are satisfied.

CM Yogi instructed that constant vigilance be maintained along the international border, with security personnel duty rotations occurring at regular intervals. He also directed that police personnel with a poor reputation should not be assigned to police stations or any significant positions.

The Chief Minister instructed that proper compensation be provided to farmers by conducting a survey of crops damaged by floods. He also mandated a complete ban on single-use plastic.

Additionally, he directed the electricity department to replace faulty transformers promptly and ensure that the electricity supply to villages adhered to the established roster.

CM Yogi Adityanath also conducted an inspection of the under-construction medical college in Gonda district, providing directives to the officials.

During the visit, he examined the classrooms, laboratory, conference hall, and other facilities. The construction of the medical college in Gonda is nearing completion, with 93 percent of the work already finished. The remaining work is focused on the hospital facilities.