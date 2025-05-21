Ensure fair access to pandemic measures for Global South, urges India at WHA-78

India has called for equitable access to pandemic tools for the Global South, following the formal adoption of the world’s first pandemic agreement at the 78th World Health Assembly, held in Geneva.

“The Pandemic agreement must ensure equitable access to medical countermeasures, timely and transparent data, and pathogen sharing; and promote technology sharing and capacity building, particularly for the Global South”, said Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the official document, the Union Health Secretary also reaffirmed India’s support for a legal, binding framework that enhances global cooperation while respecting national sovereignty and capacities.

Advertisement

She emphasised the importance of an inclusive approach to combat future health challenges that the world will face.

India also restated its commitment to global health equity by taking actions under the “One World for Health” theme.

Public health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have broadened access to healthcare by providing government support, strengthening existing infrastructure, and accelerating the adoption of digital health measures.

“The program has expanded access to comprehensive healthcare, improved infrastructure, provided financial protection for advanced treatments, and accelerated digital health adoption – paving the way toward Universal Health Coverage”, she stated.

WHO also appreciated the support of its Member States in making the world safer from – and more equitable in response to – future pandemics.

“The Agreement is a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies, and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during COVID-19,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a press statement.

The Pandemic Agreement was formally launched after three years of intensive negotiations and was adopted on Tuesday after approval of the Agreement by vote (124 in favour, 0 objections, 11 abstentions) in Committee by Member State delegations.