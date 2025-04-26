Ensure everyone has access to justice, Bihar CM tells lawyers

Intensifying its effort to attract every section of society ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, the Legal Cell of the Janata Dal (United) organised a conclave of lawyers at the party office in Patna on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasised his government’s commitment to protecting the rights of the deprived and exploited section of society and promised that he will remain steadfast in his commitment to ensure development with social justice.

He asked participants to inform people about the government’s achievements and ensure that everyone, especially the needy, has access to justice.

He said, “I have confidence that every member of the JD(U) Legal Cell will play an important role in strengthening the party. I ask you to spread the concept of ‘Development with Social Justice’ to the people and make the common people benefit from various policies formulated by the government.”

The JD(U) President also called upon the participants to start preparing for the upcoming assembly elections. “The NDA constituents are united and preparing for the upcoming elections. I want you to join the poll preparations with full vigour.”

Bihar Minister for Water Resources & Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that there is no anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar’s government, despite being in power for about 20 years. It is a rare example in Indian politics.

He said, “With the passage of time, people’s trust in Nitish Kumar has got stronger. He has given a new direction to Bihar’s development by establishing the rule of law. The party needs your activism to achieve its goals.”

State President of the JD(U) Legal Cell Dr Anand Kumar said that lawyers are known for their strong skills in articulation, critical analysis, and their willingness to speak out and take a stand on important issues. He expressed confidence that the members of the JD(U) Legal Cell will use their skills to achieve the goals set by the party.