Ensure display of only national flag, emblem at Raj Bhavan events: Kerala CM to governor Arlekar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Governor Rajendra Arlekar to ensure that only the national flag and emblem are displayed during official and ceremonial events held under the Raj Bhavan’s banner.

Chief Minister Vijayan communicated this in a formal letter handed over to Governor Arlekar. It was based on Wednesday’s Cabinet decision to formally register the government’s objection to the governor’s use of a saffron-clad Bharat Mata image affiliated with the RSS at official government events.

The letter referred to the historical context behind the adoption of India’s national flag and emblem, citing debates in the Constituent Assembly. It emphasized the need for a flag that symbolises India’s heritage and diversity.

The letter includes excerpts from the speech delivered by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on July 14, 1947, in which he stated that no communal or social considerations influenced the design of the national flag.

It also has references to the closing remarks of Sarojini Naidu, who said the flag stood above distinctions of caste, class, or creed, representing only duty, responsibility, and sacrifice.

Reinforcing protocol, the Cabinet stressed that the Tricolour alone should be used at public, official, or ceremonial events. The display of any other flag or symbol, it warned, would amount to disrespecting the national flag and emblem. The chief minister urged the governor to issue necessary instructions to the Raj Bhavan officials in this regard.

Earlier on Thursday, in a letter to the chief minister, handed over through an emissary , Governor Arlekar said peaceful coexistence in Kerala must not be endangered by a non-issue. In his letter, the governor said General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s decision to leave a Raj Bhavan event on June 19 over the Bharat Mata issue was a violation of protocol and an act of disrespect towards the constitutional head of the state. Protocols are practised to maintain dignity and decorum at official functions.

The governor told the chief minister that attempts by members of his cabinet to project Raj Bhavan, a constitutional institution, in a political light were wholly unacceptable. He said it was incorrect to claim that the concept of ‘Bharat Mata’ was developed by any political or religious organisation.

The governor said ‘Bharat Mata’ is a concept born from the spirit of freedom and the hope of millions of Indians and it existed long before the formation of many present-day organisations. The pictorial representation of Bharat Mata reflects the strength, courage, and unity of Mother India, Arlekar said.

On June19, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty walked out of an official function at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the display of an image of Bharat Mata at the dais, alleging that it was associated with the RSS.

The incident that occured during the Rajya Puraskar award distribution ceremony of Bharat Scouts and Guides attended by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar evoked a sharp response from the Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan had issued a press release criticising Sivankutty, alleging a breach of protocol and disrespect towards the Governor. The release stated that the minister left an event without informing anyone, setting a wrong precedent.

Earlier on June 5, Agriculture Minister P Prasad had kept away from the World Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan over the same issue.