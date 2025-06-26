Encounter in J&K during search op by security forces in Basantgarh; 4 terrorists believed to be holed up

During a search operation for terrorists by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bihali area of Basantgarh on Thursday, an encounter took place, the Indian Army said.

Following the specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched ‘Operation Bihali’ to track and neutralise the terrorists.

As the security personnel were closing in, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a strong retaliation. The operation is currently underway.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress,” the White Knight Corps, Indian Army said in a post on X.

Sharing more details, IGP Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti said that the encounter took place in the morning and a search operation is still underway despite adverse weather conditions.

“An encounter took place in Basantgarh. Contact was established around 8:30 am. The search operation is still going on. The weather is bad. The situation will become clear after the weather clears. According to us, it is a group of 4 terrorists,” he said.

More details are awaited.