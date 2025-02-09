Empowering Himachali women: Himira products record over 1,000 orders nationwide in a month

The Himachal government’s initiatives to empower rural women are showing promising results as Himira products record over 1,000 orders nationwide in a month.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that since the launch of the official e-commerce platform Himira (himira.co.in) on January 3 this year, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Over 1,050 online orders have already been successfully delivered to customers across Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, reflecting the growing popularity of the products and the platform among the people nationwide,” he said.

With integration into e-commerce, products crafted by women of the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are now automatically listed on platforms like Paytm and Mystore, making them accessible to buyers across the country, he added.

This initiative is bringing the richness and diversity of rural Himachal’s craftsmanship to every corner of India, stated Sukhu.

“Through this digital platform, nearly 30,000 SHG women across the state have gained direct access to livelihood opportunities that were previously not accessible. The website features a diverse range of nearly 30 products, from hand-woven Himachali textiles to pure and natural food items,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government is formulating policies that align with the culture and environment of the state, with a strong focus on strengthening the rural economy and promoting self-employment opportunities for the local residents.

He added, “I am gifting Himira products to Union Ministers and other dignitaries.” Women associated with SHGs are enthusiastic about the government’s initiative to enhance market access through the e-platform. SHGs across the state have welcomed this step wholeheartedly.”

Sukhu highlighted that joining the Sainath SHG has been a life-changing experience for Jaswinder Kaur from Nalagarh in Solan district.

With financial support and a Rs 60,000 loan for livestock and non-farming activities, she ventured into producing cow dung products. Her monthly income, once a mere Rs 1,000 has now soared to Rs 20,000.

Before this, her monthly income barely covered her children’s school fees. However, she now states that she can support her children’s education and invest in their future by selling livestock and cow dung products through this platform.

“The skills I gained from SHG have truly changed lives,” she said.

Megha Devi from Sullah in Kangra district has a similar story to narrate. After getting associated with Shree Ganesh SHG, she started a small enterprise in Dona-Pattal (leaf plate making).

Her monthly income has increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20000. Once she was solely dependent on her husband’s income, but now her financial situation has transformed. “Transforming my passion into livelihood has been a journey of resilience and growth. With every sale from my retail shop and each pattal I create, I see not just profit but the dreams of my children coming to life,” said Megha Devi.

In the remote tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti from Keylong, Rigzin Chhoedan found a new opportunity through Kangla Berry SHG.

Engaged in agriculture, livestock rearing, handicrafts, and handlooms, her monthly income has surged from Rs 4,000 to Rs 25,000. Now she plans to expand her venture and explore new opportunities in rural markets.

“It’s incredible how learning new skills has changed not only my earnings but my entire outlook towards life,” she said.

Anita Devi of Jhamiyat village in Hamirpur district was initially dependent on a private IT job and was earning a mere Rs 5,000 per month. Her journey with SHG began with basic savings and through NRLM training in mushroom cultivation, her monthly earnings have risen gradually to Rs 20,000.

“Through hard work and the support of my SHG and the state government, I turned my small savings into a thriving business. Now, I not only support my family but also empower others to believe in their potential,” said Anita Devi.