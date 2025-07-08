Emergency landing soon after take-off in Indore after false alarm

An Indigo flight from Indore to Raipur made an emergency landing back at the MP city soon after take-off on Tuesday morning, after the pilot received an alarm, which authorities later said was a false alarm caused due to a technical glitch.

According to the information, the flight 6E 7295 took off on schedule at 6.35 AM from Indore.

However, it made an emergency landing back at Indore at around 7.15 AM. The flight landed safely and all passengers were made to deboard the aircraft. The flight was subsequently canceled.

Airport authorities said later that the pilot had received an alarm, but it was a false alarm caused by some technical error.