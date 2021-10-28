Eleven killed, 15 injured as overloaded mini-bus rolls into deep gorge

At least eleven persons were killed and fifteen others injured on Thursday when an overloaded mini-bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Doda district of Jammu division.

The administration requisitioned an IAF helicopter to evacuate the critically injured persons to the government medical college (GMC) at Jammu.

Reports said that the vehicle broke into pieces as it tossed on rocks when it rolled down the mountainous slopes into the gorge near Sui-Gowari area leading to on the spot death of eight persons and injuries to several others.

Three injured later succumbed in the hospital.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that seven injured persons were flown to Jammu in a MI 17 helicopter of IAF.

He said that following the disastrous bus accident in Doda district a request was received by IAF from Divisional Commissioner Jammu for air evacuation of critically injured from Doda stadium to Jammu airfield. IAF MI 17 helicopter from Jammu captained by Squadron Leader Ganeshprasad Honakuppe got airborne at 12.20 pm within a short notice of one hour and evacuated 7 critical accident victims from Doda and landed at 2.10 pm at Jammu. The casualties were transferred to GMC by ambulances.

The bus was on way to Thathri from Doda when it met with the accident.

Police confirmed that eight persons have died and several others injured. “The toll might increase,” they added. A case has been registered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh have expressed grief over the loss of lives.

The PMO has announced ex-gratia relief of Rs.2 lakh for those killed and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

The Lt. Governor said that the J&K Government will ensure treatment of injured in the mishap. Rs.2 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased from LG’s discretionary fund and Rs.1 lakh from Road Victim Fund as immediate relief. “I’m monitoring situation & every possible assistance to grieving families will be extended”, Sinha tweeted.