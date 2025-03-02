Elections to Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and municipalities conducted peacefully in Haryana: SEC

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said on Sunday that elections to various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipalities of the state were conducted peacefully. Counting of votes will start at 8 am on March 12 and results will also be declared on the same day.

The State Election Commissioner said that extensive arrangements were made by the Commission to conduct the urban local body elections in a peaceful, fair and transparent manner. General, police and expenditure observers were appointed in the electoral process.

Along with this, duty magistrates, supervisors, presiding officers, polling officers were appointed in all the concerned bodies. Adequate police force was deployed for security and additional police force was deployed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations. A control room was also set up in the Nirvachan Sadan to monitor the proper electoral process.

He informed that voting was held for the posts of Mayor and Ward Members in Municipal Corporations Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar. Along with this, voting was held for the by-election for the post of Mayor in Municipal Corporations Ambala and Sonipat.

He said voting was also held for the posts of Pradhan (President) and Ward Members in Municipal Councils Ambala Sadar, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi, Thanesar and Sirsa and for the by-election for the post of Pradhan (President) in Municipal Council Sohna.

In the voting held in the state today, general elections were held in 07 Municipal Corporations in 19 districts of the state (except Panchkula, Rohtak and Rewari), by-election for Mayor in 02 Municipal Corporations (Ambala and Sonipat).

Voting was also held for general elections in 4 Municipal Councils (Ambala Sadar, Sirsa, Thanesar and Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi) and by-election for the post of President/Pradhan in Sohna, District Gurugram Municipal Council and general elections in 21 municipalities and by-election for the post of Pradhan in 02 municipalities – Assandh, District Karnal and Ismailabad, District Kurukshetra and by-election for the post of Ward Member in Ward No. 14 of Municipal Corporation Safidon and Ward No. 15 of Tarawadi.

There were a total of 5106134 voters in all these institutions. In the by-election for the Mayor, less enthusiasm was seen among the voters in Ambala Municipal Corporation and Sonipat Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, the voting percentage was very low in two metropolitan cities adjacent to Delhi; Municipal Corporation, Faridabad and Municipal Corporation, Gurugram. At some places, people were seen standing in queue even after the deadline of 6 pm, who were given time to vote.

Overall, voting was conducted peacefully, transparently and fairly throughout the state. There is no news of any violence or untoward incident from anywhere.

The State Election Commissioner said that voting was held for the posts of Pradhan (President) and Ward Members in Nagar Palika Barara, Bawani Khera, Siwani, Loharu, Jakhal Mandi, Farukhnagar, Narnaund, Beri, Julana, Siwan, Pundri, Kalayat, Nilokheri, Indri, Ateli Mandi, Kanina, Tawadu, Hathin, Kalanaur, Kharkhoda and Radaur Ismailabad.

Singh said that voting will be held in Municipal Corporation Panipat on March 9. The counting of votes for the elections of Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Municipalities held today and the elections for Panipat Municipal Corporation to be held on March 9 will be done simultaneously on March 12 and the election results will also be declared on the same day.