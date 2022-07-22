Election of Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker today

The election for post of Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly will be held on Friday.

Congress’ Delilah Lobo will be contesting against BJP MLA Joshua De Souza for the post.

MLA Delilah Lobo is the wife of Calangute MLA Michael Lobo — against whom Congress has initiated action for “anti-party activities” and has removed him from the post of Leader of Opposition.

The election for the post of Deputy Speaker was earlier scheduled for July 12, however the Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had withdrawn the notification for the election prior to that, amid the speculations of Congress MLAs joining BJP.

Deputy Speaker post had fallen vacant after BJP MLA Subhash Phal Dessai had resigned from the post ahead of cabinet expansion held in April. Phal Dessai is currently Social Welfare Minister.

In the 40-member Legislative Assembly, BJP has 20 MLAs, along with that it has the support of two MLAs from MGP and three independent legislators. On the other hand, Congress has 11 MLAs in the House.