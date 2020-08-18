Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa has resigned to join the Asian Development Bank as its Vice President.

The 62-year-old Lavasa was appointed as the Election Commissioner in January 2018 and had yet to serve two more years to complete his tenure.

Last month, the Asian Development Bank has announced the appointment of Lavasa as its next Vice President.

Ashok Lavasa was in news last year after his dissent over a decision of complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

PM Modi was given a clean chit in three cases, while Shah was let off in one incident of violation of the model code of conduct during election campaigns.

The “full Commission” which takes such decisions comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

The decisions were taken based on 2:1 majority as per prescribed law which governs the functioning of the poll panel.

Ashok Lavasa had opted out of the decision making meetings on MCC since May 4 claiming his “minority decisions were going unrecorded”.

Asian Development Bank came in effect in the early 1960s as a financial institution to foster economic growth and cooperation in one poorest and developing regions in the world.

ADB helps its members and partners by giving loans, technical assistance, grants and equity investments to promote social and economic development.