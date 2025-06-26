Election Commission Moves to Delist 345 Inactive Political Parties

The Election Commission of India has initiated proceedings to delist 345 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties that have failed to contest elections since 2019 and cannot be physically located. This move aims to clean up the political system and ensure that only active parties remain registered.

The 345 RUPPs have been identified based on their failure to contest any elections to the Lok Sabha or State Assemblies since 2019.

“This exercise has been conducted with the aim of cleaning up the political system and delisting of such parties which have not contested any election to Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of States/UTs or bye-elections since 2019 and those which could not be physically traced as well,” the poll panel said in a press note on Thursday.

“These 345 RUPPs have been identified in the first phase of this exercise, which shall be continued with the objective of cleaning up the political system,” the poll panel further said.

The Chief Electoral Officers of respective states and UTs will issue show-cause notices to these parties, providing them an opportunity for a hearing before a final decision is taken.

The ECI will take a final decision regarding the delisting of these parties after considering their responses, the poll panel said.

The Election Commission’s move is part of a broader effort to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that registered parties are actively engaged in democratic activities.