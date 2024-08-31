Election Commission defers Haryana polling date to October 5

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday deferred polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections to October 5. The voting was initially scheduled for October 1.

However, the polling date for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections remains unchanged and will proceed as planned on October 1.

The results for both the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana elections will now be declared on October 8.

“Subsequently, representations have been received from National Political Parties, State Political Party and All India Bishnoi Mahasabha regarding mass movement of people of Bishnoi community of Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in centuries old Asoj Amavasya festival celebration,”, the poll body said in its notification.

“It may deny voting rights to large number of people and may lead to reduce voters’ participation in general election to legislative assembly of Haryana,” the notification read.

The development comes days after the BJP urged the poll panel to change the polling date on account of a long holiday.

“We have reasoned that the Assembly election date of October 1 (Tuesday) is preceded by a weekend and followed by more holidays which might hit the voting percentage as people tend to go on vacation on long weekends,” the saffron party had said.

However, the BJP’s demand met with a strong objection from the Opposition Congress, which mocked the ruling party and said that it has already accepted the defeat.