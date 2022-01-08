Election Commission to announce 5 states assembly poll schedule today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India.

Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states.

The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation.

Several political parties have already announced the cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)