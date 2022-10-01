Elderly couple get trapped in house fire, die of suffocation

An 80-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife die of suffocation, after their house caught fire because of a short circuit. They are said to be trapped in the house after it caught fire. The incident is said to be on Saturday evening in Krishna Nagar area of Shahdara, Delhi.

Both the deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Jain and his wife Kamlesh Jain. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Any foul play has been denied by the forensic team, after preliminary inquiry.

As stated by the police, the real cause of death will be known only after post-mortem.

According to a police official, Rajkumar Jain, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, came to the city a few days ago with his wife to meet his son and daughter-in-law residing in Krishna Nagar area.

The incident is said to be on Saturday evening, when his son had gone to his shop located in Gandhi Nagar. His daughter-in-law had gone to a nearby market.

After initial investigation, it appears that during the incident, the house caught fire, after a short circuit in an air-conditioner at around 4.30 pm. Due to the fire, smoke spread in the house and both the elderly couple were left trapped inside the house.

It is suspected that both of them died of suffocation because of smoke.

On receiving the information about the incident, four vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. Later they entered the house by breaking the door and rushed both of them to a nearby hospital in an unconscious condition. The doctors declared both of them dead.

A probe has been initiated in the matter to ascertain the facts.