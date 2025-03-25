Eknath Shinde slams Kunal Kamra’s ‘traitor’ song, calls it a ‘contract’ job

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has reacted sharply to comedian Kunal Kamra’s controversial “traitor” song and termed the latter’s act a “contract” job against him.

Speaking at a Marathi news website event, Shinde said that while he understands satire, there should be a limit to it.

“There is freedom of expression. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking a ‘contract’ to speak against someone,” he said.

Without taking any names, the Deputy CM of Maharashtra also accused Kamra of working for “someone.”

“This same person (Kunal Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, Arnab Goswami, and some industrialists. This is not freedom of expression; this is working for someone,” he said.

Reacting to the vandalism of the comedy centre where Kamra recorded his controversial show, allegedly by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers, the Deputy CM said every action has a reaction.

“I will not say much on this. I do not justify vandalism. But the other side should also maintain a certain level. Otherwise, every action has a reaction. I do not react to anything and remain silent while working to ensure justice for people,” he added.

His remarks came after a massive controversy erupted when Kamra shared the video of his show on social media. In the video, the comedian sings a parody song to the tune of a famous Bollywood melody from the 90s and calls Shinde a “gaddar,” or traitor in English.

Following this, Shiv Sena leaders and workers started issuing open threats to Kamra and vandalised the place where the controversial show was recorded.

The police are believed to have registered FIRs against Kamra for insulting Shinde, as well as against several Shiv Sainiks for vandalism.