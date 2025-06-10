Eight picnickers drown in River Banas in Tonk, Rajasthan; three rescued

At least eight youths picnicking in Tonk city in Rajasthan drowned in the River Banas on Tuesday.

According to police and eyewitnesses, a group of 11 picnickers arrived in Tonk from Jaipur. They entered the stream for a fun bath along the old Banas bridge on the outskirts of Tonk town. Unable to assess the water level, as they trapped in strong current, an alarm was raised and efforts to save their lives began.

The Sadar Police Station sleuths and onlookers fished out the trapped picnickers and rushed them to the Sahadat Government Hospital. However, eight of them could not be saved despite the efforts for their revival by CPR. Three others, who survived the mishap, were being treated at the hospital.

As a large agitated crowd gathered outside the hospital, the police had a tough time controlling the mob.

Jaipur Collector Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni, who has been holding additional charge of Tonk Collector, rushed to Tonk to take stock of the situation.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed shock and sorrow over the incident. He took a briefing on the matter from the officials concerned.

BJP State President Madan Rathore has expressed grief and shock over the tragic loss of eight lives. He said, “I have no words to express my sorrow feeling about this tragic incident. Our youngsters should be more careful while venturing on such trips.”