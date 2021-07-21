Eid festival was on Wednesday celebrated across the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with religious fervour and gaiety.

Large gatherings for offering prayers were not seen and these were held in local mosques.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, his advisors, chief secretary and leaders of mainstream organisations, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, greeted people on the social media and urged them to wear masks and maintain social distancing besides other Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

People were seen distributing the meat of sacrificed animals among their relatives and neighbours.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha observed that the festival is the celebration of the spirit of inclusiveness and endorses a sense of generosity amongst all the sections of society.

“On this auspicious occasion, I convey my best wishes to the people and hope that the spirit of benevolence and selfless service symbolized by the Eid-ul-Azha will foster peace and harmony,” he said.

May this occasion deepen the bond of communal harmony and amity among all sects and bring progress & prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with good health for all, prayed the Lt Governor.

”In view of the evolving situation, I urge everyone to follow the Covid protocols, display Covid appropriate behavior, offer Eid prayers at home and stay safe, he added.

Lt. Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur tweeted; “Warmest greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. May we find inspiration from the message of the earnest sacrifice of this occasion.”