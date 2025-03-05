Efforts underway to solve border dispute with Assam: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that efforts are underway to solve the long-pending contentious issues with Assam.

The two northeastern states, which share an 884.9-km-long inter-state border, have historically disputed 12 areas along the boundary.

In a breakthrough, both governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March 2022 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, resolving differences in six areas.

During an assembly session, Chief Minister Sangma stated, “We will work towards finding a solution and ensure long-lasting peace. Today, we have signed an MoU… to find a solution to six areas of differences.”

He further emphasised that “some actions have been taken, and more steps will follow to address the matter.”

The remaining disputed areas, including Langpih in West Khasi Hills and Blocks I & II in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, continue to be under negotiation. Regional Coordination Committees from both states have been engaging in dialogue to iron out differences and reach a mutually agreeable settlement.

The Meghalaya-Assam border dispute dates back to 1972, when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state. Since then, territorial claims over certain areas have led to frequent tensions, protests, and occasional violent clashes. The six areas resolved in the 2022 agreement were part of an initiative to bring stability and peace to the region.

The Chief Minister assured that beyond resolving boundary issues, the government is also committed to developing infrastructure in the settled areas.

Sangma further noted that the negotiation process is progressing in a positive manner, adding, “These are very complicated problems, but it is only through dialogue that we will find solutions.”

Additionally, Sangma stated that the government is actively pursuing and examining land registration issues, ensuring clarity and legal recognition for residents in the disputed areas.