Efforts on to erradicate extreme poverty in Kerala: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has, on Thursday, said efforts are being made to make Kerala a state free from extreme poverty.

Speaking to media persons here, Pinarayi Vijayan said his government would ensure that there are no people suffering from extreme poverty in the state by November 1, 2024.

“Efforts are being made to make Kerala a state free from extreme poverty. In the government survey, more than 64,000 families are below the extreme poverty line. A clear micro plan will be prepared and released to financially uplift those families. This will be led by local bodies. Extreme Poverty will be eradicated from Kerala by November 1, 2024,” the CM said

Pinarayi Vijayan further said that regional review meetings have become a model of public participation development and governance review. He said that regional meetings have become the new style of administration. The entire state cabinet discussed with the officials and decided to solve the development issues, he said

The CM Vijayan chaired four regional meetings in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam. Projects, including road highways, waterways, LIFE mission Jal Jeevan Mission, and waste management, were discussed at the meetings.