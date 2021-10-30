Efforts and Initiatives of Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister will prove to be a milestone in preserving and promoting the tribal culture

Jharkhand Chief Minister Mr. Hemant Soren said that Chhattisgarh state has taken innovative steps to save, beautify and promote the tribal culture. He thanked Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and said that this event of National Tribal Dance Festival is a way to honor the tribal culture and communities. He said that the tribal communities have been exploited for years. This grand event to honour, acknowledge and celebrate tribal culture is a message to the entire country that united we can move forward towards a better future of inclusive development. This effort of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel for the tribal communities will prove to be a milestone.

Today, the mega event of National Tribal Dance Festival and Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava was inaugurated today at hands of Mr. Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Chief Guest of the inaugural program. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel presided over the inaugural program. On this occasion, Former Rajya Sabha MP Mr. B.K. Hariprasad, Speaker of the Assembly Dr. Charandas Mahant, Counselor of Uganda and Palestine were present as special guests. In this event of ‘National Tribal Dance Festival’ and Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava being organized at Science College ground in Raipur from October 28 to November 1, nearly 1500 artists from 27 states and 6 union territories of India, and 07 countries – Eswatini, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Mali and Palestine are participating.

Chief Guest Mr. Hemant Soren further said that even in this era of materialism, the tribal society is engaged in saving its civilization and culture. This event organized by Chhattisgarh government is a way to preserve, honour, celebrate and empower the tribal culture. Mr. Soren said that they study the tribal welfare schemes of Chhattisgarh and take inspiration for making positive changes in their state as well. He said that ‘Jal-Jungle-Zameen’ (water-forest-land) is the soul of tribal communities. Farms, livestocks and forest produces are the assets of these communities. He praised Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel for procurement of minor forest produce at support price and for providing better price to the forest dwellers for collection of tendu patta and minor forest produces. He added that there is a need to pay attention to increase the purchasing power of the tribal community.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said that unity in diversity is our strength and identity, and the major objective of this event is to bring the tribal people from across the world together on one platform. This global platform is successfully promoting cultural exchange and advancement. Chief Minister said that National Tribal Dance Festival being organized for the second time. Chhattisgarh has 42 tribes and 5 special backward tribes and their population is one-third of the total population of the state. All the tribes have a distinct cultural identity. Their dialect, festival, dance, deities are also different. Through the National Tribal Dance Festival, we have an opportunity to observe and learn the cultural diversity of the tribes, their art at one platform.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel further said that the state’s economy has improved due to the policies and decisions of Chhattisgarh government. Chhattisgarh is the first state to return 4200 acres of land acquired for a private industry to the tribal owners. We are distributing individual and community pattas to the forest dwellers. Cow dung is being procured in Gauthans at Rs.2/kg. More than Rs.104 crore has been paid to cow dung sellers, villagers and cattle rearers. Vermi compost is being produced on a large scale in Gauthans. Establishment of industrial parks, small scale industries and agro-based industries is also in progress in Gauthans. Our government is promoting the indigenous festivals, art-culture and tourism of the state. Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh successfully organized the National Tribal Dance Festival for the first time in year 2019. Last year, because of the pandemic, the event could not be organized. However, this year, on the request of people of the state, National Tribal Dance Festival and Rajyotsava are being organized simultaneously.

While addressing the program, Culture Minister Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat said that this event would honour and promote the tribal culture on national and international-level. He welcomed the artists from all the states of the country and also greeted the foreign artists, who have come to participate in the festival. Tourism Minister Mr. Tamradhwaj Sahu, while addressing the program, said that Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel is taking forward the culture of Chhattisgarh. He said that Chhattisgarh is the only state in the country to organize such an event. At the onset, Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain in his welcome address said that this event is a unique example of unity in diversity, as it brings together the cultural and linguistic diversity and old traditions of various communities on one platform.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the National Tribal Dance Festival, artists from different states and countries performed an attractive march past with traditional costumes and musical instruments. On this occasion Ministers Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Mohammad Akbar, Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam, Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria, Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Guru Rudra Kumar, Mrs. Anila Bhendia, Mr. Jaisingh Agrawal, Mr. Umesh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Phulo Devi Netam, Parliamentary Secretaries and Presidents and officials of corporations, boards, other public representatives including MLAs and a large number of people were present.