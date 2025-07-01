Education is the strongest tool of empowerment: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the academic building, auditorium, and Panchakarma Centre at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University and laid the foundation stone for a women’s hostel. As part of the Van Mahotsav campaign, she also planted a Rudraksha sapling and visited the university’s exhibition.

The President said the foundation of the women’s hostel gave her the greatest satisfaction, as education is the most effective medium of empowerment. This initiative, she noted, is a significant step toward advancing women’s empowerment.

She praised the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, stating that all institutions inspired by Maharana Pratap’s ideals uphold the principle of ‘Nation First’. The model of sacrifice and bravery that Maharana Pratap demonstrated nearly 700 years ago in the name of national pride, she said, will continue to inspire generations.

She expressed hope that students of the university would not only excel in their academic and professional pursuits but also embody the values of spirituality and patriotism in their character and actions.

“The institution, rooted in the legacy of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath, should continue working with unwavering commitment to public service, education, and India’s cultural values,” she emphasized.

The President highlighted that Mahayogi Gorakhnath University is among the distinguished institutions emerging from the proud legacy of the Gorakhnath Temple. With the new academic infrastructure, students and faculty would be further encouraged in their academic endeavors.

Speaking on the significance of the Panchakarma Centre, she underlined its role in detoxifying the human body and noted its proven effectiveness in treating chronic diseases. She expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated centre would benefit a large number of people.

Recalling her own educational journey, President Murmu said, “After completing Class VII, I travelled 300 kilometres from my village to Bhubaneswar for further studies during the 1970–71 academic session. At that time—55 years ago—the journey seemed even longer due to limited transportation facilities. No girl from my village had stepped out for education before me.”

She mentioned how fortunate she was to find a place in a women’s hostel and acknowledged the progress made since then. While daughters across India are now excelling in various fields, many girls still face obstacles in accessing higher education, especially due to the lack of safe and adequate hostel facilities, which often forces them to discontinue their studies.

She therefore lauded the university’s decision to establish a new girls’ hostel, calling it a key step toward improving access to higher education for women. “Education is the most effective means of empowerment,” she reiterated, adding that the initiative represents a valuable contribution to women’s advancement.

The President also stated that under the National Education Policy 2020, private higher education institutions are playing a crucial role in philanthropic and public-spirited initiatives.

She appreciated Mahayogi Gorakhnath University for being the first private university in the Gorakhpur region to contribute meaningfully to higher education, and commended Goraksha Peeth and the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad for their dedication to educational development.

She pointed out that former President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated the university, and in just four years, it has made impressive progress, emerging as a leading centre for higher and vocational education in eastern Uttar Pradesh. She credited this growth to the guidance and support of Chief Minister and Chancellor Yogi Adityanath, congratulating him and his team for the achievements.

The President also noted that the university operates a medical college, an Ayurveda college, and associated hospitals that combine allopathic and Ayurvedic approaches to healthcare. Shri Gorakhnath Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, currently a 650-bed facility, is set to be expanded with an additional 1,800-bed unit.

The Ayurveda hospital currently houses 200 beds. The university is also making commendable progress in areas such as professional education, agricultural research, rural development, entrepreneurship promotion, and botanical studies, in collaboration with national and international institutions.

She expressed confidence that these efforts would yield concrete and transformative outcomes in the near future.

Concluding her address, President Murmu said that as Purvanchal becomes healthier and more secure, the whole of Uttar Pradesh will move forward on the path of comprehensive development. “When the most populous state in the country progresses rapidly, the entire nation sets new standards of growth,” she said, urging everyone to work with dedication toward building a developed India.

The event was attended by Governor Anandiben Patel; Chief Minister and Chancellor Yogi Adityanath; Cabinet Ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, and Dr Sanjay Nishad; Vice Chancellor Dr Surendra Singh; Galant Foundation President Chandraprakash Agrawal; and other dignitaries.