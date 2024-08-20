Education is foundation of a capable society and a strong nation: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Tuesday that education is the most crucial achievement for any capable and strong nation.

He said, “Education is the cornerstone of a civilized and capable society, and a strong nation. Without it, the realization of human values and the fulfillment of life’s necessities are unimaginable.”

The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating the state’s first ‘Road to School’ project under the “Nipun Bharat Mission” in Chargaon block of Gorakhpur.

He highlighted the pivotal role of education in fostering self-reliance, noting, “When individuals are self-dependent, society and the nation become self-reliant as well. In such a scenario, there is no reason why India cannot become the world’s greatest power.”

Advertisement

While discussing the importance of education, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that efforts to make education accessible to all have been a priority since ancient times, with the Gurukul system serving as a key inspiration. He cited Takshila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, Kashi, and Kanchipuram as renowned centers of learning and teaching in ancient India.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged that, although significant efforts were made to strengthen the field of education after India gained independence, much work remains to be done to fully realize the nation’s educational potential.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant improvements in the state’s council schools over the past seven years, attributing these changes to the government’s dedicated efforts. He pointed out that, before 2017, dropout rates were a major issue, with many students failing to attend school regularly or not continuing their education beyond certain grades.

“A large number of enrolled children did not come to school, and many did not advance to class six after class five, or to class nine after class eight,” he noted. The government’s School Chalo Abhiyan placed a strong emphasis on the role of teachers, which has led to a steady resolution of this problem, he added.

He further shared that since the launch of the School Chalo Abhiyan, the number of students in UP’s council schools has seen a significant increase, with 50 to 60 lakh new enrollments after 2017. “Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the number of students in these schools has risen from 1.34 crores to 1.92 crores,” he informed.

The Chief Minister emphasized that by securing a bright future for the children, the government is laying the foundation for a prosperous future for India.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening school education through resources and incentives, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that a significant number of schools have been upgraded under Operation Kayakalp with the support of public representatives and prominent citizens.

“Smart classes have been established, equipped with excellent furniture and other facilities. To encourage attendance, the government provides Rs 1,200 to the parents of every child for uniforms, books, bags, shoes, socks, and more,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas are being enriched with resources to support girls’ education. Additionally, Atal Residential Schools have been opened at all divisional headquarters to offer free education to the children of workers, and day schools will soon be launched in 57 districts. To further strengthen the education sector, PM SHRI and Mukhyamantri Composite Schools are being established.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of collective efforts in achieving the vision of a “Nipun Uttar Pradesh” through the Nipun Bharat Mission, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

The Chief Minister described the Road to School Project as an extension of the School Chalo Abhiyan. In this initiative, a resource person, supported by a team working in a pyramid structure, is responsible for bringing children to school, ensuring their regular attendance, and monitoring their education, health, sports, and artistic development.

“The Road to School program adopts an innovative approach by incorporating practical examples into teaching. This program is designed with a strong emphasis on achieving 100 percent enrollment, ensuring regular class attendance, and facilitating smooth transitions to higher grades. The Road to School is a crucial component of the broader initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall quality of education”, he remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the first phase of the Road to School Project will include all 78 council schools (primary, upper primary, and composite) in the Chargaon block, benefiting 17,781 students. The second phase will extend to 90 council schools in the Bhathat block, where 16,434 students will receive support.

The Road to School Project aims to boost student enrollment in council schools, reduce dropout rates, foster a greater interest in studies, provide health care, and promote advancement in sports and skills.