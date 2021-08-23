Education institutions to remain shut in J&K till further orders

Taking account of the Covid-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Sunday ordered that all schools, colleges, coaching centres and universities in the union territory (UT) shall continue to remain shut till further orders.

The number of 25 guests for marriage parties and other outdoor and indoor gatherings will remain in force.

The chief secretary ordered that a detailed review was done of the existing Covid-19 situation on the basis of which it was decided to continue the restrictions.

The government will consider reopening of education institutions after 100 percent vaccination of students and teachers.

Night curfew shall remain clamped in all 20 districts from 8 pm to 7 am. All deputy commissioners have been ordered to intensify testing and vaccination.