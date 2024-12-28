ED summons BRS leader KTR over Formula E race irregularities

Trouble is mounting for BRS working president KT Rama Rao as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him to appear on January 7 in connection with alleged irregularities during the Formula E race held in Hyderabad under the BRS government’s tenure.

The ED has also summoned IAS officer Arvind Kumar, who served as the Secretary of the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), on January 2, and BLN Reddy, Chief Engineer of HMDA, on January 3.

Advertisement

The investigation, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), follows a case filed by the Telangana government’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against the trio.

Advertisement

The case alleges irregularities involving a payment of Rs 54.8 lakh to the race organizers after the event’s sponsors withdrew in 2023. The funds were allegedly misused from HMDA’s coffers, which reportedly had no connection to the event.

The ED has also filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), citing violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in addition to PMLA.

KT Rama Rao, who has vowed to challenge the matter legally, obtained temporary relief from the Telangana High Court until December 31 after filing a petition to quash the ACB’s FIR.