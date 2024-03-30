ED summons AAP minister Kailash Gehlot in money laundering case

Amid Opposition’s allegations of political arrests before Lok Sabha elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday summoned another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

An MLA from Najafgarh and transport and home minister in the Government of Delhi, Gehlot has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Saturday.

Gehlot honoured the ED summons and appeared before the agency to record his statement.

Advertisement

Reacting to the ED summons, AAP leader Dilip Kumar Pandey said, “It would be very shocking (for us) if ED doesn’t issue any notice. Now, the whole nation is uniting against the dictatorship of the BJP. We have called upon the entire nation to protest against the hooliganism of the BJP and against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.”

The development comes days after the arrest of Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the same case. The AAP supremo is currently in the ED custody till April 1.

Before Kejriwal, the central probe agency has arrested former Delhi chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the liquor policy case.

After their arrest, Kailash Gahlot, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Raghav Chaddha are the only prominent leaders who are not in jail.

Another senior leader and trusted Kejriwal lieutenant Satyender Jain is also in jail in another case.

The arrest also comes a day before mega Opposition rally against Kejriwal’s arrest. The March 31 rally at Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan is likely to be attended by top INDIA bloc leaders.

The Opposition has accused the ruling BJP of using central probe agencies like ED and CBI to target Opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in seven phases form April 19.

After Kejriwal’s arrest, the AAP has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the Delhi CM and that is why the latter has been arrested. The AAP also questioned the timing of the arrest that comes just days before the general elections.

The BJP, however, has countered the allegations saying no one is above the law. Reacting to Kejriwal’s arrest, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that the AAP government has looted the people in the last 10 years and called the Delhi CM “kattar corrupt”.