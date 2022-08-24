ED recovers AK 47 in raids at locations of Hemant Soren’s close associate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered AK 47 from the premises of the middleman Prem Prakash, according to sources. Prakash is known to be the close associate of Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

This comes as a huge embarrassment for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance government in Jharkhand.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked with Prem Prakash who is said to have strong political connections.

The raids are going on in Ranchi and Bihar following an ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion.

After Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Jharkhand was questioned, fresh raids are conducted.

ED on July 19 arrested Mishra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.