ED raids National Herald office in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday reportedly conducted searches at multiple places, including Herald House on Delhi’s Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

The probe agency conducted the raid in connection with its probe into the National Herald case.

This came days after questioning Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in the case in which she had appeared for three rounds of questioning amid massive protests across nation by Congress workers.

As per news agency PTI, “The searches were carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to “gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds”.”

The ED had also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in June for nearly 50 hours over five days.

The ED case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the affairs of National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul. The order was the result of a petition filed by the BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Meanwhile, as of now, the investigation agency has not released any official statement in this regard.