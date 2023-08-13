ED issues notice to Congress Kerala chief in Monson Mavunkal cheating case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a notice to Congress Kerala chief K Sudhakaran directing him to appear for interrogation in the cheating case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran was asked to report at the ED office in Kochi on 18 August. The ED has also sent notices to Inspector General of Police G Lakshman and former DIG S Surendran, directing them to appear on August 14 and 16 respectively.

The ED aims to investigate potential money laundering in the fake antique dealings of Monson Mavunkal and the involvement of the Congress leader and police officers in it.

Several of the complainants alleged that they gave the money to Monson Mavunkal in Sudhakaran’s presence, leading to his arrest in the case.

In June 2023, Sudhakaran was arrested by the Crime Branch after nearly eight hours of grilling in the case.

However, he was immediately released on bail in compliance with an interim bail order of the High Court, which had directed that in the event of arrest he should be released on bail on execution of a bond for Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties.