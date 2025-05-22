“ED crossing all limits”: SC reprimands central probe agency, stays money laundering investigation against TASMAC

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for conducting raids at Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) headquarters in connection with an alleged liqour scam. The top court said that the central probe agency was crossing all limits and violating the federal structure of the country.

Hearing a petition filed by the State of Tamil Nadu and TASMAC challenging the Madras High Court order to reject their plea against ED searches on TASMAC headquarters, a bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih asked “How can there be the offence against the corporation?”

“Your ED is crossing all limits,” CJI Gavai told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was representing the probe agency.

The bench also issued a notice to the ED and stayed the money laundering probe against TASMAC. “In the meantime, there shall be a stay of further proceedings qua the petitioners,” the bench added.

Apearing on behalf of the State of Tamil Nadu, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that the State has itself filed 41 FIRs against liqour outlets under the charges of corruption between 2014 and 2021. The ED began its investigation in 2025 and conducted raids.

On this, the bench asked ASG Raju that when the state had registered FIRs and was taking action, why did the ED unnecessarily jump into the case? Raju said that ED was probing a major fraud and alleged that politicians were being protected. The case pertains to the alleged scam of Rs 1000 crore in TASMAC. In March this year, the ED raided the state-run corporation’s headquarters and seized phones and devices of the officers.